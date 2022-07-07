(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG is preparing another wave of flight cancellations due to staff shortages, adding to Europe’s travel chaos as the crucial summer vacation season kicks off.

Europe’s biggest airline is preparing to eliminate about one fifth of departures from its Frankfurt and Munich hubs on select days next week, according to a spokesman. The move will affect flights that depart in the so-called fourth peak, the last round of departures from the airports.

The aim of the cancellations is to provide a stable flight plan, and the exact number of flights has not yet been determined, according to the spokesman.

Lufthansa canceled a total of 3,100 flights last month after a spate of coronavirus infections exacerbated staffing shortages. Labor unions have said reduced pay and unappealing working conditions are deterring new hires, as Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley, 71, acknowledged that the issues are the worst he’s seen in his entire career.

Reuters first reported that Lufthansa was planning another round of cancellations.

To help thin out its flight plan and get service in order again, airline last week said it will only offer seats in its most expensive booking class for the month of July. That move raised the price of even the cheapest return flights between London and Frankfurt to 1,000 euros ($1,017.4).

