(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said disruption from storms and air traffic control strikes hurt second-quarter earnings, while predicting that cost cuts and higher fares will help it reach full-year targets.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 3.4 percent to 982 million euros (1.15 billion) as Lufthansa also grappled with a rising fuel bill and increased expenses from integrating parts of former rival Air Berlin Plc. Analysts had estimated a figure of 971 million euros.

Lufthansa suffered a spate of flight cancellations and delays following air traffic control strikes in southern Europe, together with thunderstorms and extreme weather at home during a summer heatwave. The German company said it’s full-year earnings will “fall slightly” compared with 2017’s 2.97 billion euros, reiterating previous guidance.

Lufthansa shares were among the best performers in the industry last year, more than doubling in value, but have slumped almost 30 percent in 2018 as the carrier struggles to maintain flight schedules at low-cost arm Eurowings, which is expanding to more than 200 aircraft with planes from Air Berlin.

Fuel expenses will be 250 million euros higher than previously forecast this year, Lufthansa said, though overall unit revenues -- a measure of ticket prices -- should improve.

Europe’s airlines are consolidating, with U.K.-based Monarch folding as well as Air Berlin, a trend that may continue after British Airways owner IAG SA bid for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and Italy ponders plans for Alitalia SpA. That’s boosting fares as capacity is cut, though Germany is attracting more flights from discounters including Ryanair Holdings Plc eager to tap vacant markets.

