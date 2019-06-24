(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG plans to pay out a regular dividend of 20% to 40% of the airline’s adjusted net profit to gain more flexibility.

The company previously issued dividends in a range of 10% to 25% of earnings before interest and tax. The new policy will help achieve more continuity, Lufthansa said Monday in a statement. The payment will be adjusted for one-time gains and losses. The shares rose 1.7% in premarket trading in Frankfurt

The German airline is struggling with a European fare war squeezing profits, and earlier this month cut profit expectations for the year, blaming falling revenues at its low-cost Eurowings subsidiary.

Lufthansa is holding a capital markets day later today.

