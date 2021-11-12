(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG repaid the last of its 9 billion-euro ($10.3 billion) bailout ahead of schedule, paving the way for the German government to sell its stake in the airline group.

The remaining 1 billion euros in loans were paid back on Friday, Lufthansa said in a statement. The company also canceled the unused part of the aid package.

The repayments mean the German government can start selling its 14% stake in the airline after a six month cooling-off period. It plans to exit within two years, Lufthansa said.

The rescue saved more than 100,000 jobs, Lufthansa said. The airline has been raising debt in financial markets to obtain interst rates that were set to rise steeply, and exit strict restrictions on M&A activity and executive pay.

“I would like to thank the German government and the German taxpayers,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in the statement. “In the most serious financial crisis in our company’s history, they have given us a perspective for the future.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.