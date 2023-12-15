(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG is resuming flights to Tel Aviv early next month after suspending the service in the wake of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, becoming one of the first major carriers to return to the country.

The German carrier will start flying from Jan. 8 with four weekly trips from Frankfurt and three from Munich, it said in a statement. Austrian Airlines, a Lufthansa subsidiary, is planning eight weekly connections, while the Swiss airline unit will provide five flights, Lufthansa said.

Most international airlines suspended service shortly after the attacks by Hamas on Israel in early October and the subsequent counteroffensive in Gaza by Israeli troops. The conflict has also led to many airlines flying wider detours to stay clear of any potential danger zones, extending flight times.

Lufthansa said on Oct. 9 that it would suspend flights to Israel and carried out evacuation services for citizens in the next few days. In the week that followed, most other international airlines — from Turkish Airlines to American Airlines Group Inc and other big US carriers — followed suit, leaving local flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines as the only major air link to the country.

“The Lufthansa Group continues to monitor the security situation in Israel closely and is in close contact with the local and international authorities,” the airline said. “Possible flight schedule adjustments must be expected due to changing conditions.”

In total, the Lufthansa Group will provide 20 weekly connections to and from Tel Aviv, equal to about 30% of the regular schedule. The company will deploy Airbus A320 models on the route, it said.

Lufthansa said that it also resumed previously suspended flights to Beirut on Dec. 15.

