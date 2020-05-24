(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s 9 billion-euro ($9.8 billion) bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG is being slowed by discussions meant to ensure the rescue plan receives swift European Union approval once it’s finalized, people familiar with the matter said.

One detail to be ironed out is a timetable for Germany’s exit from a direct stake it would take in Europe’s largest airline, one of the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are confidential.

Bild am Sonntag reported earlier that Lufthansa would face a three-year deadline for repayment of the aid package.

The outlines of the rescue deal that would make Germany the airline’s largest shareholder came together last week, ending weeks of debate. The government had aimed to issue a formal offer to the airline this weekend but talks between Germany, Lufthansa and the Europan Commission are holding up the plan, the person added.

A Lufthansa supervisory board meeting has been delayed to Tuesday from Monday, Handelsblatt reported earlier. The German government has loosened its requirement that Lufthansa accept delivery of about 5 billion euros in Airbus SE aircraft orders, the newspaper said.

The German aid package would include a 3 billion-euro loan, a so-called silent participation, a 20% direct government stake and a convertible bond equivalent to a 5% holding in Lufthansa plus one share. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview Saturday that an exit strategy must be part of the plan.

Under EU state-aid guidelines loosened this month to help alleviate the economic damage of the coronavirus crisis, member states should scale down stakes they buy in listed companies within six years. The EU’s competition unit also banned payouts like dividends and bonuses for top executives, while barring companies from taking more than a 10% stake in rivals, suppliers or customers.

Lufthansa is also poised to receive assistance from Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, where it owns units.

Ryanair Challenge

Governments can set stricter conditions on aid to limit potential harm to rivals who don’t get similar help. Ryanair Holdings Plc has already challenged the bailout of Air France-KLM and vowed to do the same with Lufthansa, complaining that the German flag-carrier would exit the crisis stronger while lower-cost airlines that don’t get aid will compete “with two hands tied behind our back.”

The German government declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Lufthansa.

The European Commission declined to comment, referring to an earlier statement that regulators were in constant contact with national governments and were “very well aware of the difficult situation that the aviation sector is facing due to the coronavirus outbreak.”

But the commission has also warned in recent weeks of growing divergence within Europe as Germany accounts for more than half the 1.95 trillion euros in Covid-19 state aid approved by EU regulators.

Lufthansa would issue the shares to the government for the nominal price of 2.56 euros, a steep discount that would allow the state to profit from any upside to the price. The parties are also discussing a capital-cut option that would see Lufthansa issue shares below that price, Lufthansa said in a statement last week.

