(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s biggest shareholder said he’d vote in favor of a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout deal, giving the measure a shot of momentum on the eve of a crunch vote.

Billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele told Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung that he’d support the package at Thursday’s special shareholder meeting. He had earlier criticized the deal, and had the votes to stop it single-handedly.

“I will vote in favor of the proposed resolution,” Thiele told the newspaper in an interview published on the newspaper’s website Wednesday.

Even with Thiele’s support, there’s no guarantee the rescue will pass. A low level of registration means it will require a two-thirds majority to succeed.

