(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it plans to repay billions of euros in aid from the German government before the country’s federal election on Sept. 26.

Europe’s biggest airline is working on measures to secure the refinancing “hopefully before the general election,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said at an air-transport conference Friday.

“We were one of the first companies to be saved by the federal government. We also want to be one of the first companies to repay the rescue funds,” Spohr said at Germany’s National Aviation Conference.

The comments are a sign of increasing confidence that a comeback of air travel from the depths of the coronavirus crisis will finally gel after numerous stops and starts. Germany said Friday that more than 50% of its people have now received at least one vaccine dose, while the European Union gave the final go-ahead for a reopening of travel with the U.S.

Lufthansa said Tuesday it had appointed Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to help with a capital raising after receiving 9 billion euros ($11 billion) in bailouts to help survive the coronavirus crisis. People familiar with the matter have said it’s aiming to garner 3 billion euros via a rights issue.

Lufthansa also said this week it’s seeking to reduce annual expenses by 3.5 billion euros through cuts to labor, office and other costs in a bid to bolster earnings as the travel industry begins to emerge from the pandemic.

Shares of Lufthansa advanced 1.2% to 10.54 euros as of 12:12 p.m. in Frankfurt. The stock has trimmed its losses for the year to 2.5%.

