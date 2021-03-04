(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG posted a record 6.7 billion-euro ($8.1 billion) annual loss and said it will struggle to make money on flights before the end of this year as the coronavirus crisis continues to roil air travel.

Europe’s biggest airline group will dial back capacity plans for 2021 to a level at which it’s unlikely to make money, according to a statement Thursday, while forecasting a lower operating loss for the year.

Network carriers like Lufthansa have seen the long-haul markets on which they depend almost wiped out by the pandemic, with the International Air Transport Association warning that some services may take years to recover. The German company said demand should begin to pick up on some routes this summer, though only if vaccine rollouts permit an easing of curbs.

“Internationally recognized, digital vaccination and test certificates must take the place of travel bans and quarantine,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a statement. “From the summer onwards, we expect demand to pick up again as soon as restrictive travel limits are reduced by a further roll-out of tests and vaccines.”

Lufthansa now expects to deploy between 40% and 50% of its 2019 capacity levels this year, compared with a previous target of 40% to 60%.

That’s bad news for profitability, given that the airline needs to operate with around half of its available capacity to stem cash outflows -- leading to the reappraisal of when it might break even.

The 2020 loss was worse than the 6.24 billion euros estimated by analysts, while full-year revenues dropped 63% to 13.5 billion euros.

