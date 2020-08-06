(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it has cut a third of the jobs it’s seeking to eliminate as it resizes for years of reduced demand, while warning that compulsory dismissals are likely amid slow progress in union talks.

Lufthansa’s workforce is down 8,300 from a year ago as it seeks a reduction of 22,000 full-time posts, according to a statement Thursday. The German company posted an adjusted operating loss of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in the second quarter as the coronavirus grounded virtually all of its passenger jets.

Europe’s biggest airline is cutting jobs as it trims the fleet by at least 100 planes, and had already detailed moves to cut 20% of management and 1,000 office posts. Full-service carriers have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic as the long-haul flights in which they specialize remain largely grounded amid travel restrictions and flareups in the disease.

“We are experiencing a resetting in global air traffic,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in the release. “We do not expect demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024. Especially for long-haul routes, there will be no quick recovery.”

Avoiding forced redundancies is no longer realistic given the reduction in demand and slow progress in labor negotiations, he said.

Lufthansa is currently offering about 40% of its usual short-haul capacity and 20% on long-haul routes. Those figures will increase to around 55% and 50% respectively in the fourth quarter.

The carrier said it still expects “clearly negative” earnings in the second half an a further significant decline in the full-year figure.

Lufthansa has been saddled with a mountain of debt and higher interest payments after tapping 9 billion euros in government aid to avoid insolvency. A sale of assets including a stake in the group’s aircraft-maintenance arm and the rest of its in-flight catering business could be one way of reducing the burden, analysts have said.

Shares of Lufthansa have declined 50% so far this year, compared with a 45% decline in the six-member Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.