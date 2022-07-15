(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shares surged after a strong rebound in passenger travel drove a return to profitability in the second quarter, with carriers across Europe limiting seats and many raising fares.

The German airline more than doubled revenue to 8.5 billion euros ($8.5 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest are expected to come in between 350 million euros and 400 million euros, far exceeding the 218 million euro forecast by analysts.

The shares rose as much as 9% on Friday afternoon.

“The result of the passenger airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads,” Lufthansa said in a preliminary earnings release. Seat occupancy was particularly high in premium classes, and the cargo operation was another bright spot, it said.

Europe’s biggest airline group is benefiting from rising fares as carriers cancel flights to get to grips with disruption at major airport hubs. For Lufthansa, that’s more than offset surging fuel costs in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine so far.

To help thin out its flight plan and get services back in order again, the airline last week said it will only offer seats in its most expensive booking class for the month of July. That move raised the price of even the cheapest return flights between London and Frankfurt to 1,000 euros.

Fraport, the operator of the Frankfurt airport that is Lufthansa’s biggest hub, said on Friday that it’s asked the government for permission to cut hourly takeoffs and landings at the airport to 88 from 96 to help stabilize operations.

The step is subject to approval by Germany’s Finance Ministry, according to Maria Linden, a spokeswoman for Fraport. There’s no indication yet when the reduced capacity will take effect, she said.

A number of Europe’s biggest airports have announced curbs on capacity in recent weeks, including London’s main Heathrow and Gatwick hubs as well as Amsterdam’s Schiphol.

Lufthansa has scrapped almost 6,000 summer flights.

(Updates with report on Frankfurt airport consider capacity limits in last paragraph.)

