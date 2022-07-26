(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it will have to cut almost all of its flights in Frankfurt and Munich, Germany’s two busiest hubs, on Wednesday because of a strike by workers during the peak travel season of the year, exacerbating the chaos that has engulfed Europe’s aviation industry for weeks.

The one-day strike will affect 678 flights in Frankfurt and 345 in Munich, the airline said in a statement. Any capacity to rebook passengers affected by the cancellations is very limited, Lufthansa said. Some of the chaos may linger into the weekend, when travel is due to pick up, according to the airline.

“The early escalation of a previously constructive collective bargaining round is causing enormous damage,” Lufthansa Labor Director Michael Niggemann said in the statement.

