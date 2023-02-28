(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG unveiled a new cabin configuration that gives passengers more than half a dozen seating options in business class alone, alongside a redesigned premium economy and first class as more travelers splurge on the most expensive berths.

Europe’s biggest airline group will roll out its Allegris product this year on the Boeing Co. 747-8 jumbo and expand it to 80 new jets including the Boeing 787 and 777 widebodies and Airbus SE’s A350. For an extra fee, passengers can select options like double beds, extra-wide entertainment screen and cradles for parents traveling with babies.

“Every guest has their own understanding of premium, which is why we focus on maximum individuality and exclusivity,” Jens Ritter, the chief executive officer of Lufthansa’s namesake airline brand, said at a launch event in Berlin on Tuesday.

With the post-pandemic travel boom showing few signs of slowing, airlines are investing heavily in new products to corner market share. Lufthansa’s new seating products form the central plank of a €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) investment push aimed at keeping up with the likes of Qatar Airways and Emirates.

Lufthansa’s push to boost its seating options comes after the carrier lost its five-star rating from Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization, last year. The airline’s standing with passengers has fallen further due to a series of strikes and a lack of personnel on the ground at hubs like Frankfurt that’s forced Lufthansa to cut back capacity for the upcoming summer season.

The new first class cabins come with sliding doors that create a separate space and can be used by two occupants. Business-class seats have optional extra legroom for tall travelers, while the new premium economy seat reclines without pushing into the space of the passenger behind.

The additional options will enable the airline to boost yields on its business and first-class seating. Lufthansa was rescued by the German government after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights in 2020, but repaid its 9 billion-euro bailout ahead of schedule.

