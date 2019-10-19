(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG faces a strike at four of its units on Sunday after the UFO cabin-crew union called for a walkout that would spare the main carrier.

Cabin crew at SunExpress Deutschland, Lufthansa CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings are set to strike between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time, the union said. The walkouts apply to all departures from German airports during the targeted period. A strike planned for the main carrier was canceled after the company agreed to a 2% wage increase by the end of the year, UFO said.

A Lufthansa spokeswoman said Saturday that the airline aims to operate all flights, despite the union’s action.

The labor dispute adds to headaches at the German airline, which warned in July that the fight for market share means business performance could deteriorate further in the second half. Its domestic market has become a key battleground, with competition intensifying just as headwinds from the German economic slowdown combine with simmering trade tensions.

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kahl in Frankfurt at skahl@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Schaefer at dschaefer36@bloomberg.net, John Viljoen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.