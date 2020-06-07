3h ago
Lufthansa Wants Germany to Divest Stake by 2023
Deutsche Lufthansa AG aims to pay back all of its German government loans and buy back the state-held shares by 2023, Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
- CEO is optimistic that a shareholder meeting will back a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) bailout by German government.
- Lufthansa is still working on an insolvency plan in case shareholders don’t give their approval, Spohr said.
- Number of expected job cuts of 10,000 could double if employees are added who work indirectly for 100 airplanes that will also be given up.
- The CEO’s annual salary won’t have a cap of 500,000 euros like in the case of former Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing, but a fixed salary can’t be raised as long as taxpayers’ money is involved: Spohr.
- “The numbers for this year will be terrible, we will lose money each hour until the end of the year.”
- Lufthansa will offer a “return-flight guarantee” to passengers during the pandemic and expects increasing demand for private travel.
- NOTE: Lufthansa supervisory board backed the bailout deal on June 1
