(Bloomberg) -- Luis Robles, who served as chairman of the board of BBVA Mexico and led the country’s banking association for years, had died, the bank said.

Robles, 60, died Thursday night in Mexico City, BBVA Mexico said on Twitter. He had led the board from 2012 to 2018. Previously, he had served as vice chairman and as chief legal council for Latin America and earlier, for Mexico.

He headed Mexico’s banking association ABM from late 2014 through early 2017. Robles was the chairman of the Latin American Banking Federation from 2010 to 2012.

