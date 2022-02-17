(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan has returned to Washington, continuing his recovery from a stroke in late January that put Democrats in a precarious position in the 50-50 Senate.

“Through the love and support from my family, medical team, and New Mexicans, I’m getting stronger each day in D.C. where I’m completing my recovery,” Lujan said in a Thursday tweet. “I’m back at work and will return to the Senate floor soon,” he added.

Lujan should then be positioned to vote when the Senate takes up President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the high court by the end of the month, and Lujan’s support would be crucial if Republicans are united in opposition.

Lujan’s vote also could be key if a stalemate ends at the Senate Banking Committee over Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden’s pick for vice chair of supervision, who faces GOP opposition.

Lujan, 49, experienced dizziness and fatigue late last month, his office said, and he was ultimately diagnosed with a stroke in his cerebellum and underwent surgery.

