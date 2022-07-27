(Bloomberg) -- Lukas Henrik Lundin, the Swedish-Canadian billionaire who founded Lundin Mining Corp., died Tuesday after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 64.

He started Lundin Mining with his father in the mid-1990s and was a board member and chairman for more than 25 years until he stepped down in May. The Toronto-based company confirmed Lundin’s death Wednesday in a statement.

“The many successes of Lundin Mining and the Lundin Group owe directly to Lukas’ extraordinary strategic foresight, matched only by his relentless drive,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Rockandel said in the statement. “His guidance and support for his colleagues will be deeply missed, however, his pursuit and vision of creating a world-class base metals company lives on.”

Read more: No guts, no glory commodity clan Lundin eyeing more deals

Lundin started his career in the international energy and mining sectors in the early 1980s working alongside his father, Adolf Lundin. Lukas Lundin and his brother, with cooperation from the family, expanded Lundin Mining into a group of 11 energy and mining companies with a combined market value of $11 billion and 15,000 employees spanning the globe.

Outside of being a serial mining-company acquirer, Lukas Lundin liked extreme sports: the tycoon competed in the Dakar motorcycle rally multiple times and had climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.