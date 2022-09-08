(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s presidential front-runners are competing to see who will hand out more generous social benefits if elected next month, but none of them are saying where the money will come from.

President Jair Bolsonaro promised on Wednesday to increase outlays made through his flagship Auxilio Brasil program by 200 reais to 800 reais a month to those who get a job while receiving the handouts. He had already pledged to keep monthly payments of 600 reais into 2023, even though he didn’t set aside funds to finance that expense in a recent budget proposal sent to congress.

Bolsonaro’s new campaign promise comes roughly a week after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his main challenger in the October election, said he would not only maintain 600 real handouts if elected, but pay an additional 160 reais per children under 6.

None of them, however, said how to finance the extra spending which would likely breach Brazil’s most important fiscal rule, a spending cap that limits expenditure to the previous year’s inflation rate.

Bolsonaro, who’s struggling to close the gap with Lula, increased Auxilio Brasil to 600 reais from 400 reais in August to ease the impact of food and fuel inflation on the poor. The additional aid is due to expire in December. The measure required congress to allow expenditures of about 40 billion reais above the limit imposed by the spending cap rule.

Yet Lula receives twice the votes of Bolsonaro among the poor, according to major election surveys. About 40% of Brazilians who earn up to two minimum wages will vote for the former president, while only 20% support the incumbent, according to a poll carried out by Quaest on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government could finance bigger Auxilio Brasil payments in 2023 with taxes on dividends. He also raised the possibility of using a calamity decree to breach the cap again. The increase of 200 reais would cost public coffers an extra 50 billion reais.

Lula rejects the idea maintaining the spending cap, but says his government will be fiscally responsible nonetheless.

