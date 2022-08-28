(Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, the two front-runners in Brazil’s upcoming elections, confronted each other in public for the first time in a televised debate Sunday night five weeks before the vote.

Both men didn’t waste time to attack each other, with Bolsonaro calling Lula’s government “the most corrupt in history” and his rival accusing the president of “destroying Brazil” in the debate organized by Band TV network. Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet, two candidates trailing the front-runners, also attacked Bolsonaro.

The face-to-face debate between Bolsonaro and Lula, who present radically different proposals for Latin America’s largest economy, is one of the milestones of the election as campaigns kick into high gear ahead of the vote.

While Lula leads all major polls ahead of the Oct. 2 first-round vote, his margin over Bolsonaro has been shrinking as the government unleashes stimulus measures including cash stipends for the poor and tax cuts on goods from gasoline to utilities. Inflation, one of the main priorities of voters, is also turning the corner, with consumer prices registering in July its biggest monthly drop since 1980 after peaking at more than 12%.

On Saturday, presidential hopefuls aired their first TV and radio ads, a key part of political campaigns in the country. Each candidate is alloted time based on the size of their coalition -- Lula will appear more often and for longer, followed by Bolsonaro and Tebet.

The front-runners touched on poverty on their first spots. Bolsonaro touted his Auxilio Brasil cash aid program, which he pledged to keep at the increased 600 reais ($118) per family into next year rather than letting it expire in December. Lula, meanwhile, mentioned unemployment, hunger and inflation, juxtaposing “Bolsonaro’s Brazil” to “Lula’s Brazil” and promising he will once again improve people’s lives.

Recalling his former two terms in office has been a frequent strategy for Lula, who has yet to give much detail about his plans for the $1.8 trillion economy. In an interview with Brazil’s most-watched news show last week, the 76-year-old left-wing leader struck a similar tone, saying his governments brought down inflation, built international reserves and lowered debt levels and he would do the same again if elected.

Bolsonaro had a more contentious debate when he sat down for his own interview earlier in the week, which much of the questioning focused on his criticism of the country’s voting system and the nation’s Supreme Court, with whom he has often clashed. Asked whether he would respect the election’s result, the president repeated unsubstantiated claims of past voter fraud before responding that he will accept the outcome “as long as the vote is clean and transparent.”

Lula was president between 2003 and 2010, and left as one of Brazil’s most popular presidents ever, following a commodities boom that produced rapid economic growth and pulled millions out of poverty. His reputation and that of his Workers’ Party was tarnished by economic missteps of his hand-picked successor and the Carwash corruption probe, which put him in jail for almost a year and a half. His convictions were later tossed out by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds.

Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 amid a sweeping anti-corruption wave. While his government approved a much-awaited pension system reform in 2019, most of his economic agenda was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. His controversial stances on the pandemic and combative rhetoric on environmental protection helped erode his popularity, leaving him trailing Lula in polls.

Sunday’s debate is co-organized by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, website UOL and TV Cultura, and expected to last around three hours. Bolsonaro and Lula only confirmed they would attend on Saturday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.