(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro face off Sunday evening at a televised debate that will be crucial to sway supporters of other presidential candidates who were eliminated in the first round of election.

Two weeks before a runoff, the event organized by Band TV starts at 8 p.m. in Sao Paulo and will be broadcast nationally, potentially reaching millions of voters. It will be the first opportunity for the two leading candidates to completely focus on each other, without sharing airtime with five other contestants who joined in previous debates.

Lula, who governed the country from 2003 to 2010, won the first round of the vote with 48% support earlier this month. Bolsonaro took 43%. Since neither clinched the simple majority needed to win outright, they face off again on Oct 30.

Lula or Bolsonaro: Who’s Backing Who in Brazil’s Election Runoff

In the final stretch of a tight presidential election, every bit of support counts. Both candidates have rushed to secure the support of contestants who didn’t make it to the second round, as well as key state governors and mayors who may rally supporters in their states and municipalities. Over the past week, Lula and Bolsonaro have crisscrossed Brazil’s Northeast to court poor voters.

Debate Strategy

In the latest debate on the eve of the first-round vote, Bolsonaro and Lula wasted no time before going on the attack. The bellicose atmosphere is unlikely to go away, even though campaign advisers on both sides are recommending the candidates avoid squabbles and vulgar allegations.

Bolsonaro’s strategy is to keep reminding voters of the corruption scandals that emerged during the governments led by Lula and his anointed successor, attacking his leftist challenger as much as possible, according to one adviser who asked not to be identified discussing campaign strategy.

A chief concern in the campaign of the conservative and often mercurial president is that he doesn’t lose his temper during the two-hour debate, as that could add to his already high rejection rating. Bolsonaro’s team has been working hard to soften his image, particularly among women, who tend to reject him the most.

Lula, on the other hand, will seek to look presidential and respectable, in opposition to Bolsonaro’s often crude style, said two campaign advisers who requested not to be identified discussing internal strategy.

The former president was also advised to keep cool when provoked by Bolsonaro. And in order to move past the expected verbal attacks, he is preparing a summary of his government proposals to present a positive agenda on TV.

Opinion Polls

Lula continues to lead the presidential race although some pollsters say the results will be even tighter than in the first round, when most failed to fully capture support for the right-wing president.

A survey by AtlastIntel published Thursday had the leftist leader with 52.4% of valid votes, which exclude blank and annulled ballots, and Bolsonaro with 47.6%. A Datafolha poll released the following day had them with 53% and 47%, respectively.

