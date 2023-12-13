(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on international financial institutions to reduce fees and increase efficiency, continuing his career-long push for global governance reform as he kicked off his nation’s presidency of the Group of 20.

“We want to encourage international financial institutions to cut surcharges, increase the volume of concessional resources and build formulas to reduce risks,” Lula said Wednesday in Brasilia, where he delivered his first address as G-20 leader to a gathering of the group’s economic officials. “Those who need the most are those who receive the least, which exacerbates inequalities between countries.”

A long-time advocate of reforms to international organizations, Lula took over the presidency of the G-20 this month pledging to focus on poverty reduction, bolder commitments to fight climate change and changes to institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

His current push focused on so-called surcharges the IMF applies to nations that use its credit lines extensively, as an incentive to keep them from borrowing excessively. Argentina, the IMF’s largest debtor, asked it to eliminate such charges during the pandemic, a request the Washington-based lender rejected.

“Multilateral development banks must be bigger, better and more effective, allocating more resources, and in a more agile way, to initiatives that really make a difference,” Lula said.

Read More: Lula Says IMF Is Choking Argentina’s Economy With Debt

The Brazilian leader is this week hosting the first meeting of the two tracks — political and financial — that make up the G-20 discussions.

Events will be held throughout the next year, with the presidential summit scheduled for November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro. In February, the group’s foreign ministers will gather in Rio while finance ministers and central bankers meet in Sao Paulo.

--With assistance from Bruna Lessa.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.