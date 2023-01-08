(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decreed an intervention in Brazil’s federal district on Sunday to contain protesters who stormed congress, the supreme court and the presidential palace.

Lula, who was inaugurated on Jan. 1, pledged to bring the rioters to justice and also said he would investigate who was behind financing the protests. Lula also said police who failed to confront the protesters would be punished.

