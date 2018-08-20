Lula Is Still Popular, His Heir Apparent Less So, Poll Shows

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gained popular support in the latest opinion poll, but would face obstacles in getting his heir-apparent elected if he was barred.

Lula, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption, garnered 37.7 percent of voting intention in the MDA poll released on Monday, compared to 32.4 percent in its previous May survey. But less than two of 10 Lula supporters would pick former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad as their candidate, the poll showed. Lula is widely expected to be barred from running, and Haddad would take his place.

The poll is the first to be published since presidential hopefuls registered with authorities and started their street campaigns for the most uncertain election since Brazil’s return to democracy. The survey also comes on the heels of massive protests in favor of Lula, who remains influential despite the fact that he’s been sentenced for corruption and money laundering.

The former head of state has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, and his backers say his punishment was politically motivated.

The MDA poll was commissioned by the National Transportation Confederation, known as CNT, and was based on 2,002 interviews carried out between Aug. 15-18. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

