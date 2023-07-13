(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shot down attempts from centrist lawmakers to take control of a major ministry in his cabinet, saying in a Thursday television interview that he wouldn’t be pressured into the change.

The Centrao, a bloc of parties that wields significant influence in Brazil’s conservative congress, has eyed the Ministry of Social Development during ongoing talks with the president as he seeks to shore up support for his legislative agenda, people with knowledge of the discussions told Bloomberg News earlier this week.

“The ministry is mine,” Lula said in an interview with Record TV, an excerpt of which was released ahead of its scheduled airing later Thursday night. “It is not the party that wants to join the government that asks for a ministry. It is the government that offers a ministry.”

The Social Development Ministry oversees Bolsa Familia, a cash transfer initiative at the center of Lula’s campaign pledges to strengthen social welfare programs.

The Centrao also requested control of the Ministry of Sport, the public bank Caixa Economica Federal, and a public health foundation, the people familiar with the talks said this week. They requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the discussions.

Lula, who early in his presidency struggled to build a base in congress, last week agreed to replace his tourism minister in an effort to secure the backing of the Uniao Brasil party.

On Thursday, he officially offered the position to congressman Celso Sabino, a member of the center-right party, the government announced in a statement. Sabino accepted and will assume the role in the next few days, the government said.

Negotiations with the centrist bloc helped Lula advance priority bills in the lower house last week, when 382 lawmakers voted for a major overhaul of the country’s tax system. But further concessions may be necessary as congress prepares to weigh Senate changes to the tax reform bill and the government’s fiscal plan, along with other Lula proposals later this year.

Support from the parties could add as many as 140 votes to Lula’s coalition in the lower house, a government official said earlier this week. That could push him beyond the 308 votes needed to pass constitutional amendments in the chamber.

Neither a spokesperson for the government’s Ministry of Institutional Relations nor representatives of the parties immediately responded to requests for comment.

(Updates with official offer of Minister of Tourism role to Celso Sabino in seventh paragraph.)

