(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead over President Jair Bolsonaro narrowed to a single digit in the latest voter poll, increasing the likelihood of a runoff in the October elections.

A survey by PoderData published Wednesday showed Lula would capture 40% of votes in the first round, down from 42% a month prior. Bolsonaro would get 31% of votes, up from 28% previously.

Lula, a two-term former president, has led early polls since Brazil’s top court tossed out corruption convictions that barred him from running for office in the last election. The vote will likely pit him against incumbent Bolsonaro, who has been struggling to improve his popularity as inflation eats into Brazilians’ purchasing power and the economy posts lackluster growth.

Former Judge Sergio Moro show up third in the poll, with 9%, followed by Ciro Gomes, an ex-governor and lawmaker, who has 4%. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria has 3%.

In second and final round, the survey found that Lula would beat any of his main opponents by at least 15 percentage points, down from 22 in January. A candidate needs more than 50% of votes in Brazil to win a single round.

PoderData interviewed 3,000 people across 243 cities between February 13 and 15. The poll, which was conducted via phone, has a 2% margin of error.

