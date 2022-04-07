(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro is narrowing the gap with opposition leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential race as increased aid to poorer voters improves their view of his government.

Bolsonaro is also having more success in appealing to supporters of other candidates whose campaigns are losing momentum, according to a new poll.

A survey by Quaest released Thursday found that 46% of Brazilians want Lula to win the October election, up from 44% in March. At the same time, 31% said they want Bolsonaro to win a second term, up from 26% previously.

Bolsonaro, 67, a former army captain who rose to power denouncing corruption and state excess, has seen his popularity rise after boosting welfare payments and as the economic outlook improves. Lula, 76, a two-term former president, remains the clear favorite, but his lead is eroding as less popular candidates drop out of the race and voters migrate to his rival.

The poll, commissioned by Sao Paulo brokerage Genial Investimentos, found that the government’s approval ratings have soared in the northern region where soy and cattle farms meet the Amazon rainforest, and in the wealthy south, which have typically been bastions of support for Bolsonaro. Lula remains far more popular in Brazil’s impoverished north-east.

Despite Bolsonaro’s recent gains, Lula would still beat him by more than 20 percentage points in a runoff, the poll found.

The poll of 2,000 people was conducted between March 30 and April 3 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Last week, former Judge Sergio Moro, who became a household name for jailing Lula on alleged graft charges, suspended his own candidacy. Brazil’s top court overturned the convictions last year, ruling that the ex-judge was biased.

