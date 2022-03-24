(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro narrowed the gap with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential race as the economic outlook brightens and the government boosts cash handouts to the poor.

Lula would win 43% in the first-round of the October vote, down from 48% in the previous tally taken in December, according to a DataFolha poll published Thursday. Bolsonaro would get 26%, up from 22% previously.

Lula, the 76-year-old leftist leader, has been the heavy favorite in opinion polls since Brazil’s top court tossed out graft convictions last year that prevented him from running in the 2018 election. But the popularity of Bolsonaro, 67, a former army captain, has inched up in recent weeks as voters become less worried about the government’s Covid-19 response, which he is widely believed to have botched, and turn their focus to the economy.

Bolsonaro’s program of cash handouts to vulnerable Brazilians came as a relief to consumers hit by spiking cost-of-living increases. But the decision by national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. to hike fuel costs as much as 25% earlier this month may take a toll on Bolsonaro’s approval ratings over the coming months.

DataFolha, one of the Latin American nation’s most closely watched pollsters, asked respondents who they would vote for from a list of presidential hopefuls. In a virtual tie, former Judge Sergio Moro got 8% of voting intentions in the first round, while ex-governor Ciro Gomes had 6%.

When respondents were asked to spontaneously name who’d they choose in October, Lula captured 30%, and Bolsonaro got 23%. A candidate needs over 50% of votes to to win in a single round.

Bolsonaro improved his standing a potential runoff, but would still lose with 21% of the vote to Lula’s 55%, the poll found.

DataFolha surveyed 2,556 people in face-to-face interviews in 181 cities across the country between March 22 and 23, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

