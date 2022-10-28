(Bloomberg) -- A letter by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with key proposals for his possible government was meant for all Brazilians, and not specifically for financial markets, according to one of the advisers of the presidential frontrunner.

Economist Guilherme Mello, an expert in fiscal policy, said the document released late Thursday consolidates proposals from other presidential candidates who are now supporting Lula. While such plans will mean more public spending, they are being conceived within a framework of fiscal responsibility, he assured.

The document released late on Thursday frustrated investors who were expecting more details on how Lula will finance all the social spending he’s been promising. Many hoped for a gesture similar to the one he made in 2002, when he released a “letter to the Brazilian people” that eased investor concerns about his economic policies.

“I understand the market was expecting a proposal for a new fiscal rule, but our document talks about commitment to fiscal responsibility, it talks about our past and our future,” Mello said in an interview, recalling that Lula has made fiscal surpluses and reduced public debt while in office.

Read More: Lula Pledges Fiscal, Social Responsibility on Eve of Vote

Mello added that several ideas for replacing Brazil’s main fiscal rule are being considered and will be discussed by the economic team Lula will choose if elected.

The economist said Lula won’t scrap the labor reform approved in 2017, but will strengthen collective bargaining in committees with representatives of workers, employers and government.

Lula’s proposal to exempt low earners from income tax won’t hurt public coffers because it will redistribute the burden, according to Mello.

“Some are going to lose, some are going to win,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.