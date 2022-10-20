(Bloomberg) -- Senator Simone Tebet, who came in third in Brazil’s presidential election, has taken upon herself an urgent mission: to convince about one-third of her 4.9 million supporters to shift their votes for leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The centrist senator said her endorsement of the former president, which she made public three days after the first round on Oct. 2, has already prevented many votes from migrating to Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing incumbent she considers as “a threat to democracy.”

Yet a substantial number of her followers -- more than 30% of them according to a recent Quaest poll -- have remained undecided between the two finalists.

“There’s a very large percentage of uncommitted voters and we’re chasing them during the final 10 days of the race,” Tebet said in an interview. “I haven’t and I won’t cross my arms because we have only one democratic candidate left in this election.”

Tebet, 52, started the race with about 2% of the votes and saw her standing in opinion polls improve after a firm participation in televised debates, during which she criticized Lula’s Worker’s Party for past corruption scandals, as well as Bolsonaro for delays in the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines. She ended up displacing leftist candidate Ciro Gomes to finish the first round with a little more than 4% of the votes.

Tebet, who represents the center-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul, said she has gone against many friends and party leaders to endorse Lula. Her Brazilian Democratic Movement party split after the first round, with leaders from the Northeast more likely to support Lula and those from the South and the Southeast mostly siding with Bolsonaro.

“But many of those who turned up their noses and didn’t understand my decision two weeks ago are now accepting it, listening to me and changing their votes,” she said.

Read More: Lula Sees Very Tight Brazil Election as Bolsonaro Grows in Polls

Tebet said she still has disagreements with the economic agenda of the Workers’ Party, but that the former president is committed to govern with a centrist coalition if elected.

“Lula is aware that he needs a broad coalition to govern Brazil, he needs to listen to different ideas and accept proposals,” she said. “Bolsonaro’s government is inhumane, it doesn’t put people first, it causes civilization setbacks -- it’s a civic duty to choose the side I chose.”

--With assistance from Isadora Calumby.

(Updates with details about Tebet in paragraphs 5 and 6.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.