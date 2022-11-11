(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking to delay the election of a new head for the Inter-American Development Bank after the outgoing administration of Jair Bolsonaro put forward a candidate to helm the key Latin American lender.

“It would be good to postpone it,” Gleisi Hoffmann, the head of Lula’s Workers’ Party and a member of his transition team, told reporters in Brasilia on Friday. “We have an elected government, there’s no reason not to wait for the government to take office to be able to nominate someone.”

While Hoffmann said she wasn’t aware of any formal request to delay the process, people familiar with the matter said Lula’s transition team has reached out to IDB governors, mostly finance ministers of the 48 nations that are members of the bank, to suggest the postponement. The people asked not to be named without permission to speak publicly.

Nominations are currently set to close by the end of Friday in Washington, and the election is scheduled for Nov. 20. Lula takes office Jan. 1. Brazil and Argentina have the largest voting share at the Washington-based bank after the US.

Bolsonaro nominated Ilan Goldfajn, a former president of Brazil’s central bank and the current Western Hemisphere director at the International Monetary Fund. But Mexico, Chile, and Argentina are each planing their own candidacies, and international financial organizations such as the IDB try to operate on consensus as much as possible.

Joe Biden’s administration has said it has no plan to nominate a candidate, and that the person should come from Latin America. Some Democrats were deeply critical of Donald Trump’s decision to nominate his presidential adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone for the job in 2020, breaking a six-decade tradition of having a Latin American at the helm of the bank.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.