(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged his global counterparts not to cast doubt on the fairness of Venezuela’s upcoming presidential election, saying they should wait until it occurs to assess its democratic legitimacy.

“We have to guarantee the presumption of innocence until there are elections, so that we can judge whether it was democratic or decent,” Lula, a longtime ally of Venezuela’s socialist leaders, said Wednesday during a news conference in Brasilia, where he met with Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Venezuela on Tuesday announced that it would hold the election on July 28, amid international outcry over a crackdown on political opponents. The move sets the stage for the reelection of Nicolas Maduro, given that his chief rival — leading opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado — is barred from taking part in the race. Machado’s ban is part of an escalating campaign of repression that has included the arrest of a prominent critic and the expulsion of United Nations human rights workers.

Machado’s ban led the US to reinstate sanctions on Venezuela’s state gold producer. It has also threatened further action on oil and gas production if Venezuela does not allow opposition parties and candidates to participate or release more political prisoners. The EU Parliament said in February that it would not recognize the legitimacy of the election unless the government allows Machado to participate. It remains unclear whether credible opposition candidates will be able to run or whether international observers will accept or be allowed to monitor the election.

Lula, who last year said Maduro was the victim of a “narrative,” has faced pressure to condemn the crackdown. He said he was “happy” an election date had finally been set, and that Maduro had guaranteed him foreign observers would be able to monitor the contest. He added that a fair, democratic vote was the only way the country could regain global legitimacy.

“Venezuela knows that it needs a highly democratic election so that it can regain the space for participation in the global forums that it so desperately needs, and so that we can see the end of the American blockade,” he said, referring to US sanctions.

Asked earlier in the day if Venezuela will hold the contest even without credible Maduro opponents, Lula compared the situation with his own victory in 2022, when former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro spent months casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election. Bolsonaro’s supporters later stormed major government buildings in an attempt to overturn the result.

If an opposition candidate adopts that sort of behavior, the election “will be worthless,” Lula said.

Later, he compared Machado’s ban to his own arrest ahead of Brazil’s 2018 contest, and said her allies should appoint another candidate to run against Maduro in her place — as he did in that race.

--With assistance from Bruna Lessa.

