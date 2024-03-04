(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pushing to strengthen the labor rights of drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and similar passenger transport apps, taking on a challenge that has vexed lawmakers around the world.

Lula is expected to send a legislative proposal that sets new pay and hour rules for companies like Uber and 99, a ride-hailing app owned by Beijing-based Didi Global, to congress on Monday afternoon. The bill, the first major labor proposal the former union leader has put forth since he and US President Joe Biden launched an initiative to improve working conditions last September, defines drivers’ status as autonomous workers and will limit them to 12 hours per day of work for the platforms.

It establishes an hourly payment of 32.09 reais ($6.49) and sets a monthly minimum of 1,412 reais, equivalent to the current minimum wage. It also sets percentages for worker and company contributions to social security programs, and includes fines of up to roughly 140,000 reais for companies found in violation of the rules.

The growth of the gig economy has forced lawmakers, regulators and courts to determine the rights of workers at companies like Uber under existing labor laws. The European Union’s years-long effort to implement new regulations failed last month, when the bloc was unable to win support for a bill many platforms opposed. The US and UK have in recent years implemented new regulations or had top court rulings define the status and rights of Uber drivers and other gig workers.

Lula promised to implement stronger labor protections during his 2022 presidential campaign. In September, he and Biden agreed to work together to bolster workers’ rights, with challenges related to the gig economy a central part of their pact.

Lula’s initial proposal, which needs approval from both houses of Brazil’s congress, only applies to ride-hailing apps like Uber and 99, and does not include workers for delivery platforms or other similar services.

The companies “actively participated” in the drafting of the text, Brazil Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said in an interview. He expects lawmakers to approve the bill in the first half of this year, given that Lula is submitting it with a request for urgency.

“I hope this influences delivery platforms to participate in negotiations,” Marinho said by phone Sunday. “When you have the parties agreeing, you won’t have Uber and 99 lobbying against it.”

Marinho argued that the legislation will bring legal certainty to companies that have faced at least 17,000 labor court lawsuits seeking to recognize the relationship between workers and platforms, according to Brazil’s attorney’s general office.

Uber did not respond to an emailed request for comment sent Sunday. A spokesperson for Amobitec, an association that represents mobility and technology platforms in Brazil and that 99 said would respond on its behalf, said it would only comment after the proposal is made public.

