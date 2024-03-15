(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to appoint former Finance Minister Guido Mantega to the board of Braskem SA as the government pushes for more influence in companies’ decisions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The administration plans to name Mantega to one of the four board spots that it holds through Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Mantega, who lives in Sao Paulo, traveled to Brasilia this week to meet with Chief of Staff Rui Costa, and, as of now, there’s no plan to appoint him as chairman of the petrochemical firm.

Lula unsuccessfully tried to appoint Mantega as chairman of mining company Vale SA earlier this year in a move that prompted push-back from both its top brass and investors. Mantega, a 74-year-old member of the Workers’ Party, was Brazil’s longest-serving finance minister under both Lula and his successor Dilma Rousseff. He is one of the president’s closest allies.

Lula’s plan must now advance through normal government protocols. His intentions were first reported by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Braskem shares dropped as much as 3.3% in Sao Paulo on Friday following the news.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.