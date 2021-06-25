(Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of Brazilian elections, according to a poll carried out more than a year before the October 2022 vote.

Lula has 49% of voting intention against 23% for Bolsonaro, according to a Ipec poll carried out between June 17-21. The survey shows little room for an alternative that cold break the political polarization that has gripped the country since 2018: other potential candidates receive no more than 7% of the votes.

Lula’s chances have been growing since a top court justice tossed out criminal convictions against him, while Bolsonaro’s popularity has been suffering as a congressional committee investigates his handling of the pandemic.

More than half a million Brazilians have died from Covid-19 amid erratic government policies to combat the virus and buy vaccines.

Ipec interviewed 2,002 people across the country and the the poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

