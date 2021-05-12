(Bloomberg) -- Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to defeat the country’s current leader Jair Bolsonaro by a wide margin in next year’s presidential runoff, according to a survey by Datafolha.

Lula would capture 41% of votes in the first round of the election, compared to Bolsonaro’s 23%, the poll released Wednesday said.

The leftist leader’s popularity has surged since Brazil’s top court cleared him of corruption convictions earlier this year that barred him from running for office. While Bolsonaro’s popularity continues to erode amid the pandemic, no other opponent of the far-right president has garnered significant support. Notably, no other potential candidate captured more than 7% of voter intentions, the survey said.

In a potential second and final round, Lula would handily win with 52% of votes compared to Bolsonaro’s 32%.

Datafolha interviewed 2,071 people across the country May 11-12. The poll had 2% a margin of error.

