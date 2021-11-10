(Bloomberg) -- Ecommerce company Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. has priced its initial public offering at the bottom of a marketed range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Lulu’s, based in Chico, California, sold the shares for $16 apiece, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company had sought to raise as much as $109 million, marketing 5.75 million shares for $16 to $19 each.

A representative for Lulu’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Crop. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on Nasdaq under symbol LVLU.

