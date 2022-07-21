(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. workers are petitioning to unionize, extending a wave of organizing at previously union-free US retail firms.

A group of Washington, D.C. employees of the athletic-wear company filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board, according to the agency’s docket. The proposed bargaining unit would cover 33 employees.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Labor drives are on the rise in the US. In recent months, Apple Inc. store employees in Maryland, Verizon Communications Inc. retail workers in Washington state and Starbucks Corp. baristas at over 100 cafes across the country are among the workers voting to unionize. Workers at two Trader Joe’s stores in Massachusetts and Minnesota and an Ohio plant operated by Kellogg Co. recently petitioned for elections of their own.

Unions have also scored landmark wins this year among hundreds of New York Times Co. tech workers and thousands of employees at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse.

Under US law, if the majority of a workforce signs up with a union, the company has the option to voluntarily recognize and negotiate with the group, or to refuse to do so unless the organizers first prevail in a government-run election.

That labor-board election process can mean weeks of legal wrangling over topics such as which workers should be eligible to vote -- time companies often use to hold mandatory antiunion meetings and use other tactics to try and dissuade workers. The NLRB holds an election if it determines that at least 30% of an appropriate group of workers have signed up with the union; the union wins the election if it gets a majority of the votes.

Lululemon recently outlined a five-year plan aiming to double its sales to $12.5 billion by 2026. The shares have lost 22% so far this year.

