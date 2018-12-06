{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Lululemon falls as sales growth shows signs of cooling down

    Sandrine Rastello, Bloomberg News

    Lululemon

    Shoppers look at clothes on display at the Lululemon Athletica Inc. sports apparel store on Regent Street in London, U.K., on Thursday, July 27, 2017. , Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU.O) posted another quarter of double-digit sales growth, but shares fell as the pace showed signs of tapering off.

    Key Insights

    • Comparable-store sales rose 18 percent in the third quarter, beating analysts’ projection for a 13.6 per cent gain. But the company forecast the key gauge would slow to high-single or low-double digits in the fourth quarter.
    • Lululemon is the latest example of a retailer growing rapidly, but not enough to please investors. In this case, it was comparable-store sales that are expected to slow this quarter from 18 per cent in the third quarter and a 19 per cent gain the previous period.
    • E-commerce sales surged 46 per cent on a constant currency basis. But with Lululemon’s website still relatively young, these comparisons may be getting tougher going forward.

    Market Reaction

    • Shares fell as much as 14 per cent in late trading before paring losses. They’ve gained 67 per cent this year through Thursday’s close.