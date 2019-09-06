Lululemon in 'league of its own' as shares hit highest ever

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares rose as much as 6.7 per cent to a record high after again issuing a beat and raise quarterly report.

“Lulu continued to show that it is in a league of its own,” Telsey Advisory’s Dana Telsey wrote.

The retailer surprised the Street with a 500-basis point total comparable sales beat, even better than the 460-basis point beat last quarter. Furthermore, even the boosted year forecasts look beatable, analysts from Cowen, RBC Capital Markets, Bernstein and Bloomberg Intelligence said.

The 12-month consensus price target now stands at $205 per share, implying nearly a nine per cent upside return from Thursday’s close, up from US$194 at the start of the week, according to Bloomberg data.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the results:

Susquehanna, Sam Poser

-“Exceptional” 2Q results further demonstrate that Lulu is the “premiere retailer in our (and likely any) coverage universe and is deserved of a premium valuation”

-There are no signs of any deceleration in the momentum, as Lulu’s PEP (product, engagement, process) initiative is “firing on all cylinders”

-“Best-in-class” execution and customer engagement, including a new loyalty program which has so far only launched in four North American cities, and innovative product offerings should continue to drive “top-tier results”

-Rates positive, boosts price target to US$222 from US$210

RBC Capital Markets, Kate Fitzsimons

-Accelerating 17 per cent 2Q comps and 90-basis point product margin expansion confirm that Lulu remains a “bright spot” in the consumer discretionary space

-Believes the company can continue to see comparable sales and EPS upside into the second half of the year, with slight multiple expansion warranted given the consistency of strong results

-Rates outperform, raises price target to US$215 from US$200

Bloomberg Intelligence, Poonam Goyal

-Lulu’s expectations for double-digit earnings gains through 2023, fueled by margin expansion and low-teens sales growth, could prove conservative as personal care, experiential retailing and footwear boost sales higher

-Innovation is driving results, as is a push on the “power of three,” a focus on men’s, digital and international

-Healthy store traffic, conversion that supports double-digit sales gains and adjacent product expansion are catalysts

DA Davidson, John Morris

-Positive EPS performance and better-than-expected revenue growth were partially offset by planned increases in SG&A as Lulu “sets its eyes on growth-driving investments in 3Q and beyond

-In the second half, the company will face tougher same-store sales growth comparisons of 18 per cent and 17 per cent in 3Q and 4Q, respectively, while upside to gross margin diminishes as it nears historically high levels

-Rates neutral on “lofty” valuation, increases price target to US$185 from US$175

Wedbush, Jen Redding

-Results were “by-and-large in-line with high investor bar”

-Growth initiatives seem “reasonable” and Redding sees “levers for continued growth including innovation, financial/channel flexibility, and continued strong cash flow”

-However, she views valuation as “fair” and remains at a neutral rating

-“The market has priced in much of the growth to come”

Bernstein, Jamie Merriman

-“Another strong quarter,” as sales momentum continues to exceed Bernstein’s high expectations and drive higher-than-expected earnings

-Updated guidance remains conservative given the continued sales momentum

-However, the analyst believes that with “high multiples and increasingly tough comps, there is less room for error, and signs of a deceleration could drive multiple compression”

-Rates market perform, price target raised to US$183 from US$170

Additional analyst actions:

-Stifel (Jim Duffy): “Compelled by the growth momentum and runway, we remain confident in justification for a premium multiple to 20%+ earnings growth expectations through FY21”

-Rates buy, price target US$238

-Cowen (John Kernan): Confident that there is upside to year forecasts and long-term targets given the company’s business execution

-Rates outperform, price target to US$214 from US$200

-KeyBanc Capital Markets (Edward Yruma): Product momentum remains “impressive” and e-commerce and international are “delivering on growth promises

-Rates neutral on valuation

-Morgan Stanley (Kimberly Greenberger): “Revised FY guidance and strength across sales channels, regions, and categories suggest that the growth story is in full execution mode”

-Greenberger sees a “compelling long-term growth opportunity” driven by international expansion, digital growth, and product innovation, but valuation keeps her rating at equal-weight

-Boosts price target to US$169 from US$163