Lululemon Looks to Sephora Veteran in Bid to Maintain Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. has named Calvin McDonald to lead the yogawear maker as it looks to rehabilitate its internal culture and expand its international presence.

McDonald, 46, who most recently served as a top executive at makeup chain Sephora, steps into the chief executive officer role vacated by Laurent Potdevin, Vancouver-based Lululemon said in a statement. Potdevin departed abruptly in February due to improper conduct, which was said to include a relationship with a subordinate. McDonald begins the post on Aug. 20.

“Calvin McDonald has an impressive track record leading organizations through periods of significant growth and innovation,” said Glenn Murphy, chairman of Lululemon. “He is the ideal match for the Lululemon brand and culture.”

Lululemon was looking for a new leader who can present a favorable image for the company while simultaneously maintaining its robust growth of recent quarters. Unlike much of the apparel industry, Lululemon has been on a tear, with shares surging almost 100 percent in the past year -- a feat that likely boosts the company’s appeal for the incoming executive.

The shares rose as much as 0.8 percent to $124 in late trading Tuesday.

