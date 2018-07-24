Lululemon names former Sears Canada boss McDonald as new CEO

Lululemon Athletica has named Canadian retail veteran Calvin McDonald as its new CEO, five months after its previous chief executive abruptly stepped down over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

McDonald, the former president and CEO of the Americas for Sephora, will take the helm on Aug. 20. He will also join the board of the of the Vancouver-based activewear maker.

Prior to joining Sephora in 2013, McDonald spent two years as president and CEO of Sears Canada.

“Calvin McDonald has an impressive track record leading organizations through periods of significant growth and innovation. He is the ideal match for the Lululemon brand and culture given his strong consumer mindset, performance-driven approach, and success developing people,” Glenn Murphy, chairman of Lululemon’s board of directors, said in the release.

Murphy and three other Lululemon executives took on day-to-day operations of the company after former CEO Laurent Potdevin stepped down in February amid allegations of improper behaviour.

McDonald helped Sephora expand its product offering, move into new markets in Brazil and Mexico and report double-digit growth, Lululemon said in a release.

Investors appear to have taken shake-up in stride. Shares of the company are up nearly 50 per cent since Potdevin’s resignation.

Glen Murphy will return to his role as the board’s non-executive chairman and the three Lululemon executives will report to McDonald.