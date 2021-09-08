Lululemon Athletica Inc. boosted its outlook for the year and reported sales that outpaced expectations in its latest quarter, sending shares up in late trading on Wednesday. The yogawear maker cited increased store productivity in the period.

The company sees third-quarter revenue of as much as US$1.43 billion, above Wall Street’s average projection. Lululemon also raised its full-year sales guidance to as much as US$6.26 billion, up from as much as US$5.91 billion previously.

Key Insights

Lululemon Chief Financial Officer Meghan Frank said while the company sees strong momentum for the second half of the year, supply chain challenges remain. The company said further resurgences of COVID-19 and variants could make this problem more acute. That language echoes what U.S. companies have been saying across the spectrum -- it’s currently much harder than usual to get products to the market.

The results were “driven by a strong response to our product offering, improving productivity in our stores, and sustained strength in e-commerce,” Frank said in the statement. Net revenue for Lululemon’s e-commerce business represents 41 per cent of total net revenue for the quarter, which is down from 61 per cent this time last year when stores were still reopening from the initial shutdown.

Higher store activity is a positive for Lululemon, since the company hosts classes and other events at their locations and rely on them to drive repeat visits. Investors will be listening for more details to the call coming shortly.

Market Reaction