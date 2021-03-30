15h ago
Lululemon Sees Sales Outpacing Expectations as Pandemic Eases
(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s profit beat expectations in the upscale yogawear brand’s latest quarter, and the company forecast sales for the full year that outpaced investors’ estimates.
- The company reinstated guidance in its statement for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Revenue is seen at $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion in the current quarter and $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion the current fiscal year.
- Meanwhile, the key measure of comparable sales rose 20% -- also exceeding estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Lululemon, which has hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores, didn’t assuage concerns about foot traffic with its latest report. The 29% same-store sales decline in constant-currency terms after excluding online sales was higher than expected, according to Consensus Metrix estimates, and shows that shoppers aren’t massively returning to physical locations.
- Lululemon’s investment to improve its online business paid off during the holidays, as e-commerce revenue in the quarter soared 92% in constant-currency terms, similar to the 93% increase the previous quarter. E-commerce has helped the brand weather widespread closures over the last year, but one of Lululemon’s stated goals before the pandemic was to draw in shoppers with events and classes.
Market Reaction
- Lululemon shares alternated between losses and gains during extended trading in New York. The stock declined 8.9% this year through Tuesday’s close.
