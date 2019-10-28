Lululemon slips as Citi cautions against 'flawless' performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. dropped before the bell as a Citi analyst cut the athletic clothing maker to a neutral rating from buy, and warned investors of a turbulent year ahead.

After a 71 per cent climb in 2019 so far, Lululemon is trading at over 22.5 times analyst Paul Lejuez’s estimate for next year’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Lululemon “has done nearly everything right,” but current valuations indicate “the market expects results to be flawless, leaving little room for disappointment,” he warned.

An unusual increase in promotions for the brand and markdowns on outerwear led Citi to believe margins on merchandise may be weaker than expected, and with today’s premium there is little room for Lululemon to disappoint. The expansion into new clothing categories like outwear and accessories may fuel “more inconsistency.” He lowered his estimate for this year’s earnings to US$4.70 from US$4.76 to reflect his more conservative margin assumptions.

Still, Lejuez was optimistic that the clothing company would achieve another quarter of double-digit comparable sales. He left his price target unchanged at US$205.

Lululemon stock sank 2.6 per cent in pre-market trading to US$202.50.