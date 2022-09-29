(Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. won dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Peloton Interactive Inc. seeking to protect a new athletic wear line from a trademark complaint by its former partner.

Lululemon, a Vancouver-based maker of fitness clothing, claimed in a November cease-and-desist letter that several Peloton products infringe its apparel design patents. Peloton sued in Manhattan federal court two weeks later, just before the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season, asking the court to declare that it wasn’t violating any trademarks.

New York-based Peloton said it had been selling apparel since 2014 and began its own clothing line in September 2021 after an “amicable” termination of its co-branding relationship with Lululemon, which filed its own suit in federal court in California five days later. That case was paused in March, at Peloton’s request, while the New York case played out.

Read More: Lululemon Fires Back at Peloton With Its Own Patent Suit

In a decision Thursday, the federal court in Manhattan threw out Peloton’s suit, saying the case “is clearly an anticipatory action that warrants dismissal.”

“While the cease-and-desist letter did not include a filing date or a specific court for filing suit, it did clearly inform Peloton of the intention to file suit in federal court,” the judge said. “The cease-and-desist letter also specified the causes of actions Lululemon would pursue -- patent and trade dress infringement and trade secret misappropriation -- and provided a deadline -- November 19, 2021 -- by which Peloton needed to comply with its demands before Lululemon brought its claims to court.”

Peloton declined to comment on the decision. Lululemon didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Peloton Interactive Inc. v. Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc., 21-cv-10071, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.