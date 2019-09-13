(Bloomberg) -- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s founder said he’s decided not to pursue a buyout of his former company. The shares sank on Friday.

Tom Sullivan had been working on a deal, including talking to banks and private-equity firms, but the stock price had gotten too high and the company had declined to engage in discussions, he said Friday in an interview. Sullivan said he plans to sell some of his shares, and will continue to monitor the situation.

“I’m sure there will be another opportunity for us,” he said.

The shares fell as much as 16% to $9.43 Friday, the biggest intraday decline in more than a month.

