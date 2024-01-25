(Bloomberg) -- Lumen Technologies Inc., the struggling telecommunications firm grappling with a $20 billion pile of debt, said it reached an expanded agreement with creditors to extend its debt and hand it fresh financing.

In a statement Thursday, Lumen said creditors holding more than $12.5 billion of its debt have signed onto a deal, which would let it swap certain securities for new longer-dated debt and hand it more than $2 billion of fresh financing.

The latest deal caps a tumultuous period for the company, which found itself under fire last year when it first proposed a sweeping restructuring plan it developed with a subset of its creditors. Other left-out creditors were unsure if they would be eligible to participate, sending prices of some of the company’s debt in freefall.

The new agreement will allow the company’s term loan holders to participate, the statement said. Lumen expects to close the deal in the first quarter, and said holders of more than 70% of Lumen and unit Level 3’s debt maturing through 2027 have signed on.

Lumen shares jumped as much as 23% to $1.66 on Thursday. Several Level 3 bonds also soared to near par, according to Trace.

The company formerly known as CenturyLink found itself with an untenable debt load following years of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.

