Lundin Mining Corp. has confirmed that a sinkhole was detected near its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30.

The Toronto-based mining company says the area was immediately isolated and the relevant regulatory authorities were notified once the sinkhole was found.

There has been no impact to personnel, equipment or infrastructure, the company says.

Lundin says the Alcaparrosa mine, which is part of the Minera Ojos del Salado operations, is being continuously monitored and no movement has been detected related to the sinkhole.

Development work at the Alcaparrosa underground mine has been temporarily suspended as a preventive measure.

Lundin says information is still being gathered and analyzed to determine the cause of the event.