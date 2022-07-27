Canadian mining heavyweight Lukas Lundin has died after a two-year battle with brain cancer, according to a statement from Lundin Mining Corp. He was 64.

Lundin founded the eponymous mining company in 1994 alongside his father, prominent resources investor Adolf Lundin, and eventually built out the Lundin Group’s holdings to encompass a slate of resource companies.

Lundin stepped away from his role as chair of Lundin Mining in May.

In a release, Lundin President and CEO Peter Rockandel praised Lundin’s role in building out a Canadian resource powerhouse.

“The many successes of Lundin Mining and the Lundin Group owe directly to Lukas' extraordinary strategic foresight, matched only by his relentless drive,” Rockandel said.

“His guidance and support for his colleagues will be deeply missed, however, his pursuit and vision of creating a world-class base metals company lives on.”